Police plead with parents as gang of youths commit thefts and abuse staff at supermarket in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team has reported an increase in anti-social behaviour around Morrisons on Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover.
An SNT spokesperson said: “A group of youths have been committing thefts, being abusive towards staff and generally being a nuisance. This behaviour will not be tolerated and is currently being investigated by the Bolsover team.
“If as a parent or guardian, you are allowing your child or children to go out unsupervised, they are still your responsibility. We advise you to discuss with your children about their conduct in the community and the effect it will have – not only for themselves, but the wider community.
READ THIS: Police appeal to identify men after fighting and pitch invasion during Chesterfield match
“We will be knocking on the doors of those involved and suspects will be invited in for interviews.”