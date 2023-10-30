Police plead with parents as gang of youths commit thefts and abuse staff at supermarket in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire supermarket has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour – with a gang of youths stealing from the premises and abusing staff.

The Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team has reported an increase in anti-social behaviour around Morrisons on Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover.

An SNT spokesperson said: “A group of youths have been committing thefts, being abusive towards staff and generally being a nuisance. This behaviour will not be tolerated and is currently being investigated by the Bolsover team.

“If as a parent or guardian, you are allowing your child or children to go out unsupervised, they are still your responsibility. We advise you to discuss with your children about their conduct in the community and the effect it will have – not only for themselves, but the wider community.

Morrisons’ Bolsover store has seen a spike in anti-social incidents.