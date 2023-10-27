News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Can you identify these men?Can you identify these men?
Can you identify these men?

Police appeal to identify men after fighting and pitch invasion during Chesterfield match

Police have issued an appeal to identify these men after fighting and pitch invasion during a recent Chesterfield match
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:10 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 08:10 BST

The game, which took place on Saturday 19 August at the SMH Group Stadium, saw reports of fighting between a small number of spectators inside the ground, a pitch incursion and a goalkeeper being pushed.

Police are continuing to work with officers at Greater Manchester Police as part of the investigation. Do you recognise any of the men in the images? If so, please contact plioce on the details below quoting reference 23*523339 and the number on the image (number 8 is missing).

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page’ Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

Male number one

1. Chesterfield v Oldham

Male number one Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Male number 2

2. Chesterfield v Oldham

Male number 2 Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Male number three

3. Chesterfield v Oldham

Male number three Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Male number four

4. Chesterfield v Oldham

Male number four Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page