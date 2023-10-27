Police appeal to identify men after fighting and pitch invasion during Chesterfield match

Police have issued an appeal to identify these men after fighting and pitch invasion during a recent Chesterfield match

The game, which took place on Saturday 19 August at the SMH Group Stadium, saw reports of fighting between a small number of spectators inside the ground, a pitch incursion and a goalkeeper being pushed.

Police are continuing to work with officers at Greater Manchester Police as part of the investigation. Do you recognise any of the men in the images? If so, please contact plioce on the details below quoting reference 23*523339 and the number on the image (number 8 is missing).

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page’ Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

