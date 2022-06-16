Police promise tough action after criminal damage and attempts to light fires at Derbyshire community centre

In a Facebook post, the Shirland Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We have been made aware of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and recent attempts to set fires at the community centre in Mickley.

“As a result we will be keeping a very close eye on the area and increasing patrols to deter this behaviour and appropriately deal with any person caught commiting these offences.”

If you have any information regarding these incidents, or see others taking place, report it to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Anyone with information surrounding these incidents is encouraged to contact the police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101