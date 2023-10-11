Police promise to tackle anti-social behaviour and burglaries at homes in Derbyshire village
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently received reports of anti-social behaviour in and around the Killamarsh Active Centre and Killamarsh Community Hub.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We will continue high-visibility patrols in the area, engage with young people who are congregating there and communicate with residents.”
A number of burglaries have also occurred across the area – with cars and motorhomes being stolen in ‘two in one’ burglaries.
Again, officers are set to carry out high-visibility patrols, with reassurance visits being made to victims of burglaries.
After the success of the ‘cops vs kids’ football tournament, the SNT is planning further events to engage with young people.