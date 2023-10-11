Police promise to tackle anti-social behaviour and burglaries at homes in Derbyshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently received reports of anti-social behaviour in and around the Killamarsh Active Centre and Killamarsh Community Hub.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We will continue high-visibility patrols in the area, engage with young people who are congregating there and communicate with residents.”

A number of burglaries have also occurred across the area – with cars and motorhomes being stolen in ‘two in one’ burglaries.

Killamarsh has faced recurring anti-social incidents and burglaries in recent weeks.

Again, officers are set to carry out high-visibility patrols, with reassurance visits being made to victims of burglaries.