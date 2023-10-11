News you can trust since 1855
Police promise to tackle anti-social behaviour and burglaries at homes in Derbyshire village

Officers have reassured residents that they will continue their efforts to tackle burglaries and anti-social incidents in a Derbyshire village.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have recently received reports of anti-social behaviour in and around the Killamarsh Active Centre and Killamarsh Community Hub.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We will continue high-visibility patrols in the area, engage with young people who are congregating there and communicate with residents.”

A number of burglaries have also occurred across the area – with cars and motorhomes being stolen in ‘two in one’ burglaries.

Killamarsh has faced recurring anti-social incidents and burglaries in recent weeks.Killamarsh has faced recurring anti-social incidents and burglaries in recent weeks.
Killamarsh has faced recurring anti-social incidents and burglaries in recent weeks.
Again, officers are set to carry out high-visibility patrols, with reassurance visits being made to victims of burglaries.

After the success of the ‘cops vs kids’ football tournament, the SNT is planning further events to engage with young people.