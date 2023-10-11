Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Heanor, Derby and High Peak
Andrew Bembridge, 48, of Newbold Back Lane, Chesterfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour – namely 106 miles per hour. Handed 56-day driving ban, £162 fine, £65 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
Luigi Esposite, 33, of Devonshire Avenue North, New Whittington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 76 miles per hour. Handed six penalty points and £623 fine.
Farhat Jabben, 49, of Trent Drive, Derby City: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Joseph Goodger, 47, of Ash Cottage Main Road, Great Hucklow, Buxton: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Handed six penalty points, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Gregory Hampsey, 54, of Mansfield Road, Heath: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign – namely a lane closure. Handed three penalty points, £307 fine, £123 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Lloyd Reid, 59, of Green Lane, Derby: Guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle. Handed a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £27.50 of vehicle excise back duty, £26 victim surcharge and £85 of court costs.
Michael Bryan, 70, of High Street, Whitwell: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 70 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £200 fine, £80 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Stephen Dixon, 57, of Chapman Lane, Grassmoor: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 14 days.
Lee Knowles, 42, of Sum Street, Derby: Guilty of theft - including theft by finding – of a blue sports bag, a Hugo Boss jacket, a Kindle case and a laptop. Jailed for 14 days. Handed £128 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Tabriz Nazir, 40, of Burton Road, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed three-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £60 court costs.
Aamir Mohammad Abdullah Hussain, 26, of Warwick Avenue, Derby: Guilty of keeping a wrongful credit. Adjourned for pre-sentence report.
Scott Irons, 45, of North Road, Clowne: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 28-day curfew.
Damian Owen, 56, of Chellaston Road, Shelton Lock, Derby: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £775 fine and £110 court costs.
Daniel Roberts, 34, of Buddleia Grove, Derby: Guilty of failing to provide information identifying the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence and driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Case adjourned.
Simon Ashworth, 56, of Mercaston Lane, Mercaston, Ashbourne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £100 fine and £40 victim surcharge.
Shauna Chambers, 23, of The Nook Loscoe, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed
exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £133 fine, £53 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Dumitru-Raul Furnea, 32, of Spring Street, Derby: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour - namely 58 miles per hour. Handed six-month driving ban.
Matthew Goff-Kai, 46, of Mercia Court, Repton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour - namely 36 miles per hour. Handed three penalty points, £66 fine, £26 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Richard Greenberg, 33, of Ilkeston Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed three penalty points, £173 fine, £69 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Alan Smee, 70, of Wilne Road, Draycott, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with a traffic sign. Handed six-month driving ban, £123 fine, £49 victim surcharge and £110 court costs.
Iona McGill, 39, of Wisbech Close, Walton, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.
Mohammed Younis, 51, of St Thomas Road, Normanton: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed 70 hours unpaid work and £60 court costs.
Christopher Gratton, 37, of Harrington House, Portland Street, Peartree: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 14 days jail.
Kyle Moss, 32, of Hampden Street, Heanor: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Case sent to Derby Crown Court.
Joe Hough, 38, of Wood Road, Chaddesden: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed six penalty points, £562 fine, £225 victim surcharge and £300 court costs.
David Brooks, 43, of Briar Gate, Long Eaton: Guilty of failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Handed 14 days jail.
Simon Bates, 55, of Newtons Cottages, Leathersley Lane, Scropton: Made the subject of a five-year stalking protection order.
John Train, 53, of Doles Crescent, Barnsley: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, a £280 fine, a £112 victim surcharge and £85 courtcosts.
Michael Cox, of Haddon Place, Langwith Junction: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £350 fine, £140 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Cameron Watson, 26, of Top Road, Wingerworth: Found guilty of assault with actual bodily harm. Handed an 18-month community order with a rehabilitation requirement, a £120 fine, a £114 victim surcharge and £620 court costs.
Dennis Cass, 28, of Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of common assault. Case adjourned for a probation report.