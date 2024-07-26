Police promise increased presence in Chesterfield borough after warning residents of “suspicious activity”

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Police have warned Chesterfield residents of “suspicious activity” – as they pledge to increase their presence in a bid to tackle the behaviour.

Officers are warning residents in the Staveley area to be vigilant after reports of suspicious activity in the area.

A Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “We are reminding residents to ensure all doors are locked, sheds and garages are locked and any valuables are out of sight.

“If you own a keyless car, ensure the keys are away from the entrance to the property. If you own a motorcycle, ensure this is secured with a lock and in a secure shed or garage.

“Residents will see an increase of police presence in the area to deter any activity.”