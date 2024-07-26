Police promise increased presence in Chesterfield borough after warning residents of “suspicious activity”
Officers are warning residents in the Staveley area to be vigilant after reports of suspicious activity in the area.
A Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “We are reminding residents to ensure all doors are locked, sheds and garages are locked and any valuables are out of sight.
“If you own a keyless car, ensure the keys are away from the entrance to the property. If you own a motorcycle, ensure this is secured with a lock and in a secure shed or garage.
“Residents will see an increase of police presence in the area to deter any activity.”