A man has been charged following the death of Esther Martin.

Esther, 68, was fatally injured after being attacked by two dogs at a house at Hillman Avenue in Jaywick, Essex, on Saturday, February 3, when she was visiting her 11-year-old grandson.

She left behind her daughter Sonia Martin, of Chesterfield, who paid tribute to her ‘amazing’ mum following her sudden death.

Essex police launched an investigation into Esther’s death and today (July 25) the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Essex Police to charge Ashley Warren with connection with the tragic incident.

Warren, 40, of Walnut Road, Leyton, and formerly of Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, was charged with two counts of owning or being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, two counts of possession or having custody of a fighting dog, two counts under the Animal Welfare Act, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug. He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 22.

The police investigation has confirmed that both the dogs that fatally attacked Esther Martin were XL Bullies. The dogs were destroyed at the property by specialist officers who responded to the incident.

This is the first case for a dog owner to be charged since new laws on owning XL Bullies came into force this year.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver said: “I know there has been a huge amount of speculation about the breed and type of dog involved here, but it was really important we got that information right and established the facts.

“We owe it to Esther and her family to ensure we are thorough, professional and, above all, fair. XL Bully is not a breed of dog in itself, but a sub-category of the American Bully and identifying categories of a breed can be a complex process.

“It requires a police-trained dog expert to examine the physical features of the dog against specific measurements, in line with the guidelines published by the Government.

“A forensic post-mortem was also carried out by a veterinary scientist and through this combination it was confirmed that the dogs were XL Bullies. A team of experienced detectives are continuing their investigation into Esther’s death and continue to make good progress.

“They are committed to getting the answers her family need about what happened and why. Specially trained family liaison officers are also continuing to support them.

“I again want to express our thanks to the members of the public who bravely tried to save Esther before our officers arrived on scene.