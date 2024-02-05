Chesterfield daughter pays tribuite to 'amazing mum' killed by dogs while visiting grandson
Esther Martin, 68, was killed during a dog attack at a house in Jaywick, Essex, on Saturday, February 3 as she was visiting her 11-year-old grandson.
Her daughter Kelly Fretwell, of Chesterfield, believes the dogs involved were XL Bullies.
Investigations are continuing this morning with officers saying they are “making good progress”.
It is believed Esther was attacked by two dogs.
A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences has been released on conditional bail until 5 March.
Kelly paying tribute to her mum said: “She was amazing. She was retired and trying to bring her life back on track after the passing of my sister two years ago. She came to visit my nephew and now she is dead."
The family said the attack happened at 4pm but they did not find out what had happened until 10pm when police arrived at her front door.
Kelly added: “This is a very distressing time for our family. If someone knocked on your door at night to say that your mum had been mauled to death, would you believe them?
“There could have been two victim - my nephew has not only lost his mum and grandmother but he had to witness all this violence. He could have been killed as well.”
Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family.
Acting Detective Superintendent Stuart Truss said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation into Esther’s death. It is an investigation with a number of complexities, but we are determined to give Esther’s family the answers they need.
“We are working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs. This may take some days but it’s really important we get it right. I would ask people not to speculate about this element - we will establish the facts and we will keep the community in Jaywick updated.
“We’re continuing to support Esther’s family. They have been asked to be able to grieve in peace”
Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin praised the actions of the responding officers and members of the public who tried to help.
He said both dogs were destroyed inside the house.
He added: “I would also like to thank the local people who had tried to get into the house to help Esther Martin. You should be proud.”