Chesterfield daughter pays tribuite to 'amazing mum' killed by dogs while visiting grandson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Esther Martin, 68, was killed during a dog attack at a house in Jaywick, Essex, on Saturday, February 3 as she was visiting her 11-year-old grandson.

Her daughter Kelly Fretwell, of Chesterfield, believes the dogs involved were XL Bullies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations are continuing this morning with officers saying they are “making good progress”.

Esther Martin, 68, was killed during a dog attack at a house in Jaywick, Essex, on Saturday, February 3 as she was visiting her 11-year-old grandson.

It is believed Esther was attacked by two dogs.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences has been released on conditional bail until 5 March.

Kelly paying tribute to her mum said: “She was amazing. She was retired and trying to bring her life back on track after the passing of my sister two years ago. She came to visit my nephew and now she is dead."

The family said the attack happened at 4pm but they did not find out what had happened until 10pm when police arrived at her front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly added: “This is a very distressing time for our family. If someone knocked on your door at night to say that your mum had been mauled to death, would you believe them?

“There could have been two victim - my nephew has not only lost his mum and grandmother but he had to witness all this violence. He could have been killed as well.”

Specially trained officers are continuing to support the family.

Acting Detective Superintendent Stuart Truss said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation into Esther’s death. It is an investigation with a number of complexities, but we are determined to give Esther’s family the answers they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs. This may take some days but it’s really important we get it right. I would ask people not to speculate about this element - we will establish the facts and we will keep the community in Jaywick updated.

“We’re continuing to support Esther’s family. They have been asked to be able to grieve in peace”

Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin praised the actions of the responding officers and members of the public who tried to help.

He said both dogs were destroyed inside the house.