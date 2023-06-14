News you can trust since 1855
Police praise “brave member of the public” who took keys from drunk motorist after witnessing “horrendous driving”

A drunk Derbyshire motorist who was more than three times over the legal limit was stopped by a member of the public who removed their keys after watching their “horrendous driving.”
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

On Saturday, June 10, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a potential drink driver in Risley.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Kudos to the brave member of public that, having witnessed some horrendous driving, leant through the window of this Peugeot and removed the keys.

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.
“The reason for it? 114ug at 11:30am on a Saturday morning (the legal limit is 35ug). Provides an evidential reading of 90 in custody.”