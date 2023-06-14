Police praise “brave member of the public” who took keys from drunk motorist after witnessing “horrendous driving”
A drunk Derbyshire motorist who was more than three times over the legal limit was stopped by a member of the public who removed their keys after watching their “horrendous driving.”
On Saturday, June 10, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a potential drink driver in Risley.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Kudos to the brave member of public that, having witnessed some horrendous driving, leant through the window of this Peugeot and removed the keys.
READ THIS: Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Belper, Heanor, Matlock, Derby and High Peak
“The reason for it? 114ug at 11:30am on a Saturday morning (the legal limit is 35ug). Provides an evidential reading of 90 in custody.”