Police plea over brutal Chesterfield attack which saw victim lose kneecap

The assault happened sometime between 2-3am on Sunday 16 January in Avenue Road, Whittington Moor when a 49-year-old man was walking home from a night out.

The man was knocked to the ground and assaulted by three men, one of whom stamped on his leg.

Detectives are appealing for information about the attack

He sustained a serious fracture to his right leg and had to have his kneecap removed during surgery.

The attackers are described as white men and one of them had blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the incident, or dash cam or private CCTV footage from the area is asked to contact Detective Staff Investigator Lorren Hollingworth quoting reference 22*31847.

