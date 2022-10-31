Police say that around 1.22am on Sunday morning, an altercation took place at the Tipsy Toad pub on Bakewell Road, Matlock, between two men. A man suffered an injury to his neck and required hospital treatment.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in police custody, however police are still appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Toby Maddock using the contact details below and quoting reference number 2200633015.

