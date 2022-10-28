Police investigate assault on Derbyshire man after he fell asleep in taxi home from night out

The Derbyshire Dales Police Team are investigating after a 29-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by a taxi driver, who was driving him back to Ashbourne after a night out in Manchester.

The alleged victim had fallen asleep in the front passenger seat during the journey, and after waking up, realised he was close to home and ran the rest of the way.

The incident happened sometime between 3.30am and 4.00am on August 29, and officers have been following several lines of enquiry since.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

They are keen to speak with the man pictured, as it is believed he could assist with enquiries. It is thought the man may come from the Manchester area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 22*509895:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101