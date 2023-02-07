Derbyshire Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Lime Grove Walk, Matlock just after 3.00pm on Saturday, January 28.

One of the officers who attended was kicked in the face while detaining a man at the scene.

Joshua Hancock, of Lime Grove Walk, Matlock, was charged with common assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage. The 22-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Two men were charged after the incidents in Matlock and Derby.

Hours later, just after midnight on Sunday, January 29, officers were called to an incident in Aston Close, Derby.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, and while they were being arrested, one of the officers was allegedly assaulted.

Jason Mouser, of Aston Close, has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle and assaulting an emergency worker.