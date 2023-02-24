Police officer rescues young swan from busy Derbyshire street and returns it to its family
A young swan was saved after getting lost in Derbyshire – with a police officer ensuring that it was safely returned to its mother.
On Thursday, February 23, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were travelling along Markeaton Street in Derby when they noticed a “frightened young cygnet.”
A DARU spokesperson said the animal “had mistaken the road for a river near to Derby University while its mother watched on from the lake.”
READ THIS: Car park close to popular Peak District beauty spot closes as moorland restoration works start
They added: “Our Sergeant used his vast experience to rescue it and return it to the safety of the water. Every day is different.”