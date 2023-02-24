News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police officer rescues young swan from busy Derbyshire street and returns it to its family

A young swan was saved after getting lost in Derbyshire – with a police officer ensuring that it was safely returned to its mother.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

On Thursday, February 23, the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit were travelling along Markeaton Street in Derby when they noticed a “frightened young cygnet.”

A DARU spokesperson said the animal “had mistaken the road for a river near to Derby University while its mother watched on from the lake.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Car park close to popular Peak District beauty spot closes as moorland restoration works start

The swan was safely returned to the river.
Most Popular

They added: “Our Sergeant used his vast experience to rescue it and return it to the safety of the water. Every day is different.”