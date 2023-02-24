Car park close to popular Peak District beauty spot closes as moorland restoration works start

The car park at Upper Burbage (Stanage) will close to all vehicles from Monday, February 27 as part of moorland restoration work being undertaken by Moors For The Future.

The byway through the car park will remain open, but visitors may be asked to wait at times due to movement of vehicles, helicopters and materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other nearby trails and routes are unaffected by the works.

The car park will close on Monday.