Car park close to popular Peak District beauty spot closes as moorland restoration works start
A car park in the Peak District is set to close from next week – as a moorland restoration project begins in the area.
The car park at Upper Burbage (Stanage) will close to all vehicles from Monday, February 27 as part of moorland restoration work being undertaken by Moors For The Future.
The byway through the car park will remain open, but visitors may be asked to wait at times due to movement of vehicles, helicopters and materials.
Other nearby trails and routes are unaffected by the works.
A spokesperson for the Peak District National Park said: “We will update as soon as the car park is able to re-open, and thank you for your patience while this conservation work takes place.”