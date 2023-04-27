Police officer inspired to help keep Derbyshire’s streets safe after incident that left him ‘fearing for his life’

DPC Kowarski, who is originally from Poland, had only been living in the UK for two years when the windows of his home were deliberately smashed. But when officers attended the incident, they weren’t able to properly communicate.

“I didn’t speak much English then,” PC Kowarski remembered. “We didn’t have the same technology or services that there are now, so it was really scary. You fear for your life and you don’t know what’s happening. I didn’t want anyone else to go through the same thing.”

The incident was the final piece of the puzzle, as PC Kowarksi had always wanted to do a job in uniform and follow in his family’s footsteps – many of whom are in the army.

PC Kowarski joined the police following an incident when he arrived in the UK.

He is one of 337 extra officers Derbyshire Constabulary has recruited over the last three years, joining the force in June 2021.

Now he is an asset to his community and the force, being able to interpret for victims and witnesses as well as translate vital evidence like CCTV – all more quickly than if a translation service were needed. “I do a lot of overtime in different parts of the force, so I’m quite well-known. I’ll often get a call to go and help with something – I want to bridge that language gap for people.”

PC Kowarski has a busy but rewarding role, responding to and investigating incidents in Peartree.

He said: “It’s busy – sometimes we don’t have time to have a break. But once me and a student officer pulled someone out of a house who had tried to take their own life. When you hear someone arrive on the scene and say, ‘you’ve probably just saved his life’, it sounds very cliché but it makes it all worthwhile.”

It is this chance to keep people safe which really makes PC Kowarski proud to put on the uniform. He said: “When you stop a car and find out it’s being used to supply drugs, and you can take drugs and weapons off the streets, that’s rewarding.

“Or you lock someone up who has been involved in domestic abuse, and you’re protecting people – especially when there are children involved – that’s the part of the job I’m proud of. You can go home and know you’ve done something worthwhile.”

PC Kowarski has his eye on a future career move to become a firearms officer, but for now he’s happy to show people from his community that the police are also here for them.