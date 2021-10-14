Police name Derbyshire biker who died in road crash

The collision occurred just after 2.15pm on Saturday 9 October in Hall Lane, in the town of Whitwick, in Leicestershire and involved a white, red and black Aprilia 125cc motorcycle and a red Vauxhall Astra van.

The motorcycle rider, Sonny Norfolk, 23, of Swadlincote, Derbyshire, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and sadly died later on the same day.

Police say that the driver of the van wasn’t injured in the incident.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident

Mr Norfolk was travelling towards George Street and the van was travelling in the opposite direction. A short time later, the collision occurred.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand.

They would also urge anyone who has video recording equipment installed in their vehicles to check the footage and get in touch if they captured anything.

From enquiries done so far, it’s believed a silver estate type vehicle was driving along Hall Lane just minutes before the collision and the occupants of that vehicle may have seen what happened. We are still keen to speak to the occupants of that vehicle so if you can recall seeing anything or if this was you please contact us.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 4705 Charlotte Wright on 101, quoting incident number 367 of 9 October.