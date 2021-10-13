Criminals on the run from Derbyshire’s open prison

Darren McKay and Sam Hawkins were caught on camera jumping over the fence of Sudbury prison at 10.15pm on Monday.

The pair, who should not be approached by members of the public, were then seen on the A515 towards Ashbourne – with one of them carrying two rucksacks and the other carrying a single rucksack with a towel around his neck.

McKay, who was convicted at St Alban’s Crown Court in 2020 for burglary and driving offences, is around 6ft 2in tall. He has blue eyes, brown hair and is of stocky build with tattoos on his arms.

The 37-year-old has links to Luton as well as the Harpenden area of Hertfordshire.

Hawkins was convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court in 2019 for burglary, theft and driving offences. He is around 5ft 7in tall and of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

The 34-year-old has links to the Bexley Heath, Plumstead and Thamesmead areas of London.

Anyone who has any information about their current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 1278-111021.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.