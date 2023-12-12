News you can trust since 1855
Police name Chesterfield man who died at scene of two-car crash on busy A-road

Derbyshire Police have named a 60-year-old man who sadly passed away at the scene of a crash between Chesterfield and Matlock last week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:24 GMT
Andrew Hooper, 60, passed away at the scene of a crash at the junction of Amber Lane and Slack Lane – which occurred at 5.45pm on Thursday, December 7.

Mr Hooper, who is from Chesterfield, was driving a Fiat 500 – which was involved in a collision with a Ford Puma.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “His family are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”