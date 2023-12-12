Police name Chesterfield man who died at scene of two-car crash on busy A-road
Derbyshire Police have named a 60-year-old man who sadly passed away at the scene of a crash between Chesterfield and Matlock last week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Hooper, 60, passed away at the scene of a crash at the junction of Amber Lane and Slack Lane – which occurred at 5.45pm on Thursday, December 7.
Mr Hooper, who is from Chesterfield, was driving a Fiat 500 – which was involved in a collision with a Ford Puma.
READ THIS: Man charged with killing mother and son in Derbyshire car crash appears before magistrates
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “His family are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”