Police name Chesterfield man who died at scene of two-car crash on busy A-road

Derbyshire Police have named a 60-year-old man who sadly passed away at the scene of a crash between Chesterfield and Matlock last week.

Andrew Hooper, 60, passed away at the scene of a crash at the junction of Amber Lane and Slack Lane – which occurred at 5.45pm on Thursday, December 7.

Mr Hooper, who is from Chesterfield, was driving a Fiat 500 – which was involved in a collision with a Ford Puma.

