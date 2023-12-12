Man charged with killing mother and son in Derbyshire car crash appears before magistrates

A man charged with killing a mother and son in a car crash has appeared at a magistrates court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joshua Hill, 27, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.

His appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) comes following a collision between a black BMW and a Hyundai on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr – at around 10.20am on Saturday (December 9).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Hill, charged with causing death by dangerous driving, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 59-year-old woman, who was travelling in the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son – who was 22 – died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.

Hill was arrested yesterday (Monday).