Man charged with killing mother and son in Derbyshire car crash appears before magistrates
Joshua Hill, 27, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while unlicensed/uninsured, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
His appearance at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Tuesday) comes following a collision between a black BMW and a Hyundai on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr – at around 10.20am on Saturday (December 9).
A 59-year-old woman, who was travelling in the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son – who was 22 – died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.
Hill was arrested yesterday (Monday).
After a short hearing this morning the defendant, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, was remanded into custody and told his case would be sent to Derby Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 9.