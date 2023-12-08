Chesterfield man kicked his partner to the chin with “maximum force”, court hears

A Chesterfield man with a drinking problem kicked his partner to the chin with “maximum force” and punched her “multiple” times during a vicious assault, a court heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Rawson, 28, had drunk three cans of caffeinated alcohol drink Dragon Soop when the awful battering unfolded in July this year.

A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court how on July 21 the defendant was drinking with his girlfriend of three months when she asked him to slow down with the booze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"(The victim) said alcohol changed the defendant and he became really loud. she asked him to stop,” said the prosecutor.

Robert Rawson was jailed for over three years

The court heard Rawson was asked to leave and headbutted a door before “swinging” for the victim.

He then “dragged” her outside and punched her to the right side of the face “multiple times”.

As the victim struck Rawson back to defend herself he pinned her to the floor, punching her “multiple times” to the front and back of the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He bit her to the upper arm and middle finger before grabbing her by the hair and delivering a “volley” with maximum force to the woman’s chin.

After Rawson’s arrest the victim withdrew support for a prosecution, however months later he attacked the same woman again outside a pub while her child was present.

Describing the incident, the prosecutor said: “The defendant approached her and an argument began so (the victim) took her child inside the pub.

"The defendant threw a bottle of Desperado at her which smashed on the floor. He threw a market table twice before he punched her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the victim fell to the floor and lay in the smashed glass, Rawson kicked her to the head and attacked a female friend who came to her aid, punching her to the back of the neck."

The court heard how, prior to the three assaults on the two women, In January Rawson attacked a shopkeeper in Chesterfield’s Market Place.

After accusing the newsagent of staring at him, Rawson delivered punches and hit the victim over the head with a bottle of cider.

Rawson, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold, admitted assault with actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had a long record of previous offences, including arson and exposure, the court heard.

The defendant's barrister said his client suffered with mental health difficulties which had never been addressed in the community.

However he had been engaging with work around alcohol management while on remand in custody.

Judge Jonathan Bennett told him: “Over the space of 11 months you have committed serious offences of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have an unenviable record and you are very close to me regarding you as someone who poses a significant risk to others in regard to getting an extended sentence.”