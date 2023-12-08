News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire teenager denies assaulting and murdering a four-month-old baby

A Derbyshire teenager has denied murdering a four-month-old baby who died in January last year.
By Ben McVay
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:14 GMT
Carl Alesbrook, 18, pleaded not guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of murder at Derby Crown Court this morning (Friday).

The charges relate to a period between November 18, 2021 and January 2, 2022.

On January 2, 2022, police officers were called to an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, just before 10.50pm following a report that a young baby was in cardiac arrest.

Baby Elijah Shemwell was found in cardiac arrest at Acorn Drive, Belper, on January 2, 2022Baby Elijah Shemwell was found in cardiac arrest at Acorn Drive, Belper, on January 2, 2022
Baby Elijah Shemwell was found in cardiac arrest at Acorn Drive, Belper, on January 2, 2022
Elijah, who was four months old, was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on January 5.

Appearing in the dock at the court, Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, spoke only to confirm his pleas and his identity.

Addressing Alesbrook and setting a trial date for April 10 next year, Judge Shaun Smith KC told him: “Carl Alesbrook, As you know, your trial is going to be in April next year.

"In the meantime you are remanded into custody, thank you.”