A Derbyshire man killed his partner and then dumped her body in woodland off the A617 near Chesterfield, a court has heard.

Darren Hall, 36, who denies murder, is said to have killed Sarah Henshaw between June 20 and June 22 this year.

A jury in his trial heard today (Wednesday) how Hall "dumped” Ms Henshaw’s body just hours after he had killed her.

During the days that followed he sent messages from her phone and threw her clothes in a skip to make it appear as though she had left and “cover his tracks”, the court heard.

Darren Hall is on trial for the murder of Sarah Henshaw at Derby Crown Court

Hall never reported Ms Henshaw missing, however police were alerted three days after her June 20 disappearance.

When Hall was arrested on June 23 he claimed his ex-partner’s death was “accidental”, having fallen down some stairs.

Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC told the jury: “This year Sarah Henshaw’s body was found in a lay-by off the A617 – she had been murdered.

"The crown says it was this defendant who killed her a few days previously then dumped her body.

"He says she died accidentally when she fell down some stairs.”

The court heard Ms Henshaw, 31, had been in a relationship with Hall “for some years” before she disappeared on June 20.

However it was “not a happy relationship” and characterised by “separation and reconciliation”.

Ms Heeley said friends and family had previously seen Ms Henshaw with injuries “caused at the hands” of Hall.

On June 20 – when the couple were already separated – they were seen arguing by one of Ms Henshaw’s friends.

Hall, jurors heard, no longer lived with Ms Henshaw, however he still had a key – which Ms Henshaw wanted back – and “refused to leave”.

The last time Ms Henshaw was seen alive was 6.33pm the same day at a One Stop shop, where she bought some carrots and a tub of butter.

In the early hours of the next day – around 1.50am – a neighbour heard “banging” and then saw Hall at the back of his works van.

After texting Ms Henshaw to ask if she was Ok, she received a reply from Ms Henshaw’s phone “yes, everything Ok".

Miss Heeley said: “The prosecution’s case is the defendant replied and was using Sarah Henshaw’s phone and she was already dead.

"He was already covering up what he had done. Thereafter her phone was turned off.” The phone was never recovered, the court heard.

Hall was traced by police via phone records as leaving Ms Henshaw's Ilkeston address in his van at 1.56am, driving to a lay-by on the A617.

His ex-partner’s body was found there in woodland days later on June 26.

An elephant pendant which Ms Henshaw “never took off” was later found at the bottom of the stairs of her home, the court heard.

Police analysis of Hall’s phone showed he was in the lay-by for “nine minutes” and walked “266 steps” while there before returning to Ms Henshaw’s address around 3am.

Jurors heard Ms Henshaw’s body was found by police “decomposed”, having been “attacked by animals” and the prosecution could not say “exactly how she died”.

However bruising was found on her neck and clavicle.

Ms Heeley added: “He says she died accidentally during the course of an argument – if it was accidental he had multiple opportunities to call police and explain himself.

"The reality is the defendant murdered Sarah Henshaw and disposed of her body. He spent the next few days disposing of her personal items.

"The defendant’s actions killed her and he set about covering up his tracks.”

Hall, the court heard, never reported Ms Henshaw missing, telling people she had gone missing and had “done it before”, however he claimed to have informed police.

At 3.15am on June 21 Ms Henshaw’s friend received a message from her phone saying “coming yours soon, have got key”.

The court heard this message was sent by Hall using Ms Henshaw’s phone to make it appear as if she was planning to leave.

Prosecutor Ms Heeley said: “He (Hall) knew full-well he had already disposed of her body. This was a message from a man who was rational and calm and was covering his tracks.”

Between June 20 and June 23 – when he was arrested – Hall was seen dumping items belonging to Ms Henshaw – including her dressing gown and slippers – in a skip.

Prosecutor Miss Healey told the jury Hall did this to “cover his tracks” and make it look like his ex-partner had left.

She said: “Between June 20 and June 23 this defendant was on the move – he was trying to portray that she had gone missing.

"We say between June 20 and June 22 the defendant murdered Sarah Henshaw.”