Police move 10 vehicles in one hour across Chesterfield town centre after reports of problem parking creating issues for wheelchair users
Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol yesterday, after receiving reports of wheelchair users facing difficulties when getting off buses due to issues with parking in the town centre.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We have reacted to what bus drivers have been telling us about how wheelchair users and service users have struggled getting off the bus due to not being able to park up.
“We have been on Cavendish Street and Stephenson Place – where officers had to move 10 vehicles in the space of an hour.
“Police are limited when it comes to giving tickets and removing vehicles, so this is why we will be joining the local council and parking enforcement officers to stop vehicles from illegally parking – and issue tickets where appropriate.”