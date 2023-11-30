The police are working to tackle problem parking in Chesterfield town centre – with the issue impacting wheelchair users.

Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol yesterday, after receiving reports of wheelchair users facing difficulties when getting off buses due to issues with parking in the town centre.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We have reacted to what bus drivers have been telling us about how wheelchair users and service users have struggled getting off the bus due to not being able to park up.

“We have been on Cavendish Street and Stephenson Place – where officers had to move 10 vehicles in the space of an hour.

Cavendish Street and Stephenson Place were targeted by police patrols.