Police message to parents as youths throw poo at passing cars near Derbyshire park
Police have issued a message to parents after youths were caught throwing dog poo at passing cars near a Derbyshire park.
Officers say similar incidents have occurred on ‘multiple’ occasions near Granby Park, on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston.
Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) has urged parents to ‘educate’ their children about the consequences.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Multiple reports have been made of children hiding behind the hedge on Granby Park, Cotmanhay Road, throwing bags of dog faeces and stones at passing cars.
"This has occurred on multiple days.
"If you are a witness or have been affected by this please contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.
"If you let your child play on Granby Park or in the area please educate your child of the dangers and consequences to this.
"Erewash Borough Council have been contacted to clean up the mess and empty the bins in the area,” the spokesperson added in a Facebook post.