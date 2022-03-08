Snake Pass barriers to be monitored '24/7' after drivers and cyclists ignore Derbyshire road closure

There have been reports of road users ignoring closures in recent days – despite the route being affected by landslips and a nearby moorland fire.

Bikers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Monday, March 7 that drivers and cyclists were circumventing the closures in place.

The road was closed on Monday, February 21 due to three landslips, and crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue tackled a moorland fire yesterday.

The A57 Snake Pass has been closed in Derbyshire due to landslips. Image: Derbyshire County Council.

Derbyshire County Council said it had been forced to take further measures today due to safety concerns.

The authority tweeted: “From today we are closing the A57 Snake Pass to all users, including cyclists and walkers, apart from those who live there or their visitors, because of concerns over safety.