Snake Pass barriers to be monitored '24/7' after drivers and cyclists ignore Derbyshire road closure
Highways chiefs say the A57 Snake Pass in Derbyshire will be monitored ‘24/7’ to stop drivers and cyclists ignoring the closure of the road.
There have been reports of road users ignoring closures in recent days – despite the route being affected by landslips and a nearby moorland fire.
Bikers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Monday, March 7 that drivers and cyclists were circumventing the closures in place.
The road was closed on Monday, February 21 due to three landslips, and crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue tackled a moorland fire yesterday.
Derbyshire County Council said it had been forced to take further measures today due to safety concerns.
The authority tweeted: “From today we are closing the A57 Snake Pass to all users, including cyclists and walkers, apart from those who live there or their visitors, because of concerns over safety.
"The road now has barriers with someone monitoring it 24/7.”