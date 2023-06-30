News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Police make two arrests and seize hundreds of cannabis plants during drugs raid on Derbyshire property

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized by officers and two people were arrested after a drugs raid in a Derbyshire village.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:07 BST

Yesterday in Langwith, officers carried out a warrant at an address under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Upon forcing entry to the property, officers have discovered a large amount of cannabis being produced and grown throughout the address and two males were found within the address. Both of these males have been arrested for the production of cannabis and investigations will continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Over a hundred cannabis plants have been seized by police, which were no doubt destined for the local community. A large amount of growing equipment has been destroyed to prevent further offences in the future.

Two males were taken into custody after the warrant was carried out.Two males were taken into custody after the warrant was carried out.
Two males were taken into custody after the warrant was carried out.
Most Popular

“Please remember that cannabis grows pose a fire risk, not only to the property but also to neighbouring properties! Don't let this criminal activity destroy your neighbourhood!”

READ THIS: Derbyshire men jailed for “truly shocking” knifepoint robbery that left their victim “devastated” and suffering nightmares

Officers from the Shirebrook, Clowne and Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Teams attended the property – alongside detectives and the Suspect Management and Reduction Team.

Over 100 cannabis plants were recovered at the address.Over 100 cannabis plants were recovered at the address.
Over 100 cannabis plants were recovered at the address.