Police make two arrests and seize hundreds of cannabis plants during drugs raid on Derbyshire property
Yesterday in Langwith, officers carried out a warrant at an address under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
A Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Upon forcing entry to the property, officers have discovered a large amount of cannabis being produced and grown throughout the address and two males were found within the address. Both of these males have been arrested for the production of cannabis and investigations will continue.
“Over a hundred cannabis plants have been seized by police, which were no doubt destined for the local community. A large amount of growing equipment has been destroyed to prevent further offences in the future.
“Please remember that cannabis grows pose a fire risk, not only to the property but also to neighbouring properties! Don't let this criminal activity destroy your neighbourhood!”
READ THIS: Derbyshire men jailed for “truly shocking” knifepoint robbery that left their victim “devastated” and suffering nightmares
Officers from the Shirebrook, Clowne and Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Teams attended the property – alongside detectives and the Suspect Management and Reduction Team.