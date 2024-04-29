Police make two arrests after spotting stolen caravan along the M1 in Derbyshire

Two men were arrested after officers sighted a stolen caravan on the M1 in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
On Friday, April 26, a stolen caravan was spotted travelling along the M1 in Derbyshire by officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU).

A Derbyshire Police Dog Section spokesperson said: “Vehicle boxed in by DRPU and South Yorkshire officers.

“Police Dog Nell was straight out to greet the occupants and with National Police Air Service above, they had nowhere to go.

“Two in the cells for theft of caravan, driving offences and drug offences.”