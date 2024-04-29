Police make two arrests after spotting stolen caravan along the M1 in Derbyshire
Two men were arrested after officers sighted a stolen caravan on the M1 in Derbyshire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday, April 26, a stolen caravan was spotted travelling along the M1 in Derbyshire by officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU).
A Derbyshire Police Dog Section spokesperson said: “Vehicle boxed in by DRPU and South Yorkshire officers.
“Police Dog Nell was straight out to greet the occupants and with National Police Air Service above, they had nowhere to go.
“Two in the cells for theft of caravan, driving offences and drug offences.”