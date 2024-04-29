Police make two arrests after spotting stolen caravan along the M1 in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, April 26, a stolen caravan was spotted travelling along the M1 in Derbyshire by officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU).

A Derbyshire Police Dog Section spokesperson said: “Vehicle boxed in by DRPU and South Yorkshire officers.

“Police Dog Nell was straight out to greet the occupants and with National Police Air Service above, they had nowhere to go.