Police make two arrests after drugs warrant executed at property in Derbyshire town

A man and woman were arrested following the issue of a drugs warrant in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Apr 2024, 09:48 BST
On the afternoon of Monday, April 8, a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant was conducted at an address on Russell Street, Long Eaton.

A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs – they have been bailed while the investigation continues.

“This action forms part of our approach to addressing drug related issues through pro-active enforcement – if you have information about drugs being dealt in our community, you can contact us in confidence at any time or report this to Crimestoppers.”

The drugs warrant was carried out on Monday.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.