Police make two arrests after drugs warrant executed at property in Derbyshire town
On the afternoon of Monday, April 8, a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant was conducted at an address on Russell Street, Long Eaton.
A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs – they have been bailed while the investigation continues.
“This action forms part of our approach to addressing drug related issues through pro-active enforcement – if you have information about drugs being dealt in our community, you can contact us in confidence at any time or report this to Crimestoppers.”
