Police discover over 70 stolen bikes and arrest Derbyshire man on suspicion of theft
It is believed the thefts may have taken place between Monday, January 1 and Wednesday, March 20 in the areas of Normanton and Derby city centre.
Derbyshire Police are now appealing for help to find the rightful owners of the cycles and are keen to speak to anyone who has not yet reported their bike theft.
If you have previously reported a bike theft, officers are looking into these and will be in contact if a bike matches your description.
A 26-year-old man from Derby has been arrested on suspicion of theft and has been released on police bail while investigations continue.
If your bicycle was stolen in Normanton or Derby city centre between the times detailed above, and have not yet reported this to the force, you are urged to get in contact. You should include a description of your bicycle, a serial number and any images you may have, as well as quoting reference number 24*104981:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.