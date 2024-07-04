Police make two arrests after discovering suspected class A drugs and weapons during raid on property in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant was conducted at an address at Milton Terrace, Long Eaton on Tuesday, July 2.
A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “With a need to gain access to the property quickly, we had to dispense with the usual knock, knock approach and opted for forced entry.
“Suspected Class A Drugs, weapons and other drug dealing items were seized from the property and two arrests were made. This will allow our investigations to progress.”
A/Sgt Limb of Long Eaton SNT added: “This is a great example of the wider community coming together to show that they will not tolerate drugs and anti-social behaviour.
“We will always look to develop any information we receive about illegal activity and investigate further if appropriate. We will continue to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour to keep our communities safe.”