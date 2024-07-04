Police make two arrests after discovering suspected class A drugs and weapons during raid on property in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jul 2024, 09:44 BST
Two people were arrested after a drugs raid in Derbyshire – with suspected narcotics and weapons being recovered by police.

A Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant was conducted at an address at Milton Terrace, Long Eaton on Tuesday, July 2.

A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “With a need to gain access to the property quickly, we had to dispense with the usual knock, knock approach and opted for forced entry.

“Suspected Class A Drugs, weapons and other drug dealing items were seized from the property and two arrests were made. This will allow our investigations to progress.”

Officers forced entry into the address and made two arrests.

A/Sgt Limb of Long Eaton SNT added: “This is a great example of the wider community coming together to show that they will not tolerate drugs and anti-social behaviour.

“We will always look to develop any information we receive about illegal activity and investigate further if appropriate. We will continue to target drug misuse, crime and anti-social behaviour to keep our communities safe.”