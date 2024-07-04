Police make two arrests after discovering suspected class A drugs and weapons during raid on property in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were arrested after a drugs raid in Derbyshire – with suspected narcotics and weapons being recovered by police.

A Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant was conducted at an address at Milton Terrace, Long Eaton on Tuesday, July 2.

A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “With a need to gain access to the property quickly, we had to dispense with the usual knock, knock approach and opted for forced entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Suspected Class A Drugs, weapons and other drug dealing items were seized from the property and two arrests were made. This will allow our investigations to progress.”

Officers forced entry into the address and made two arrests.

A/Sgt Limb of Long Eaton SNT added: “This is a great example of the wider community coming together to show that they will not tolerate drugs and anti-social behaviour.