Police make three arrests and recover drugs and weapon after stopping stolen car in Derbyshire village
Officers arrested three people after locating a stolen car in a Derbyshire village – as well as discovering drugs and a knife.
On Friday, March 17, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Findern when they noticed a Fiat Punto that was reported as stolen in the West Midlands.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Boxed in by us and the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit after failing to stop the previous day for colleagues in Swadlincote.
“Three arrested for the theft. Drugs and lock knife found and also property from other burglaries.”