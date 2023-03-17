Police make three arrests and recover drugs and weapon after stopping stolen car in Derbyshire village

On Friday, March 17, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Findern when they noticed a Fiat Punto that was reported as stolen in the West Midlands.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Boxed in by us and the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit after failing to stop the previous day for colleagues in Swadlincote.

A total of three people were taken into custody.