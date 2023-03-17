News you can trust since 1855
Police make three arrests and recover drugs and weapon after stopping stolen car in Derbyshire village

Officers arrested three people after locating a stolen car in a Derbyshire village – as well as discovering drugs and a knife.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:40 GMT- 1 min read

On Friday, March 17, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Findern when they noticed a Fiat Punto that was reported as stolen in the West Midlands.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Boxed in by us and the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit after failing to stop the previous day for colleagues in Swadlincote.

A total of three people were taken into custody.
“Three arrested for the theft. Drugs and lock knife found and also property from other burglaries.”