Derbyshire offenders in court: from Chesterfield to Dronfield, Staveley to Eckington

Mark Hewitt, 40, of Broadgorse Close, Chesterfield: admitted breach of domestic violence protection order. Committed to prison for seven days.

Rasa Zubaviciute, 48, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: non-payment of £5684.91 fine. Committed to custody for six months suspended; ordered to begin repaying £50 per month.

Samuel Wallace, 23, of Church Walk, Chesterfield: driving 47 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Chesterfield Justice Centre.

Edward Smith, 23, of Spencer Street, Chesterfield: police granted application for six-month continued detention of £29,615 seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Asif Khan, 27, of Charles Street, Chesterfield: two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling £1,320, victim services surcharge £132, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Geoffrey Deaton, 77, of The Green, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £166, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Adefowope Sulaiman, 34, of Flamsteed Crescent, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £58, victim services surcharge £23, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Ismail Yigit, 43, of Flamsteed Crscent, Chesterfield: driving 39 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Martin Hibbert, 35, of Campbell Drive, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £100, victim services surcharge £40, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Abdullah Nisar, 27, of Sterland Street, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Ashley Rivers, 24, of Salisbury Avenue, Chesterfield: driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Danielle Rutherford, 40, of Frinton Close, Chesterfield: pleaded guilty to driving 39 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £44, victim services surcharge £17, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Daniel Chance, 36, of Gypsy Lane, Chesterfield: four counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling of £2,640, victim services surcharge £1,056, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Christopher Oldfield, 50, of Meadowhill Road, Chesterfield: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

David Sawyer of Shakespeare Street, Chesterfield: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Julianne Kirk, 22, of High Street, Old Whittington: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Joshua Mann, 25, of Bond Street, Staveley: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Gordon Reddish, 50, of Smith Avenue, Inkersall: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £650, victim services surcharge £260, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Christopher Cross, 54, of Market Street, Clay Cross: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Ben Wood, 25, of Vicarage Gardens, Clay Cross: pleaded guilty to driving 39 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £150, victim services surcharge £60, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Daniel Bown, 34, of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield: driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Liane Winters, 42, of Draycott Road, North Wingfield: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Rosie Moss, 31, of Heathfield Close, Wingerworth: pleaded guilty to driving 79 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £398, victim services surcharge £159, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Alexandra Birdi, 29, of High Street, Brimington: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £222, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Shanine Wright, 32, of Castle View, Eckington: driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £44, court costs £310; five points on driving record.

Jamie Furniss, 26, of Southgate, Eckington: police granted sexual harm prevention order for five years. Defendant prohibited from seeking the company of, attempting to communicate with, or seeking employment likely to allow access to any unsupervised female under the age of 16; ordered not to approach or attempt communication with eight named individuals; prohibited from possessing any device allowing internet access unless police notified of device identifiers, or using devices or software which does not save browsing history, allows IP address masking, or encrypted storage; defendant must not prevent access to electronic data by monitoring officers, nor register for social media or cloud services without authorisation.

Shaun Willoughby, 29, of Dumbleton Road, Killamarsh: failed to give informationrelating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Ellice Powell, 27, of Hague Lane, Renishaw: driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Nathan Levesley, 19, of High Street, Clowne: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £251, victim services surcharge £100, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Jordan Dykes, 36, of North Road, Clowne: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Jamie Martin, 34, of Welbeck Street, Creswell: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £48, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Hollie Jackson, 33, of Cecil Road, Dronfield: pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £369, victim services surcharge £147, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Daniel Evans, 21, of Commonside Road, Dronfield: driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £146, victim services surcharge £58, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Karen Springett, 54, of Gomersal Lane, Dronfield: driving without MOT certificate, and on unroadworthy tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Jake Morley-Newton, 30, of Caraway Drive, Shirebrook: pleaded guilty to driving 68 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £600, victim services surcharge £240, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Daniel Haslam, 20, of Willow Street, Shirland: admitted breach of community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointment following convictions for criminal damage and assaulting police officer. Committed to detention for ten weeks suspended for 12 months; ordered to pay court costs of £60 and undergo rehabilitation activity.

Brent Atkinson, 50, of Sunningdale Avenue, Heanor: admitted breach of community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Order extended to February 27, 2024. Ordered to pay fine of £300, court costs £60.

Anthony Fisher, 41, of Kingsway, Heanor: pleaded guilty to driving 52 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Shaun Whyley, 37, of Pine Avenue, Heanor: driving 58 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Carlton George, 24, of Red Lion Square, Heanor: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £48, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Zoe Monaghan, 53, of Union Street, South Normanton: driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Ethan White, 20, of Downing Street, South Normanton: driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Joshua Fallows, 21, of Water Lane, South Normanton: pleaded guilty to driving 56 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £500, victim services surcharge £200, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Joseph Short, 29, of Alfreton Road, South Normanton: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Shani Moore, 30, of West End Close, Alfreton: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £161, victim services surcharge £64, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Patrick McBrearty, 22, of Pennytown Court, Somercotes: failed to give information relating to the identification of the rider of a vehicle. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Nicola Calvert, 29, of Mill Farm Drive, Tibshelf: pleaded guilty to failing to comply with red light traffic signal. Ordered to pay fine of £211, victim services surcharge £84, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Dominic Watson, 34, of Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: pleaded guilty to driving without registration plate visible, and with non-compliant tinted windows. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £266, court costs £90.

Andrew Cauldwell, 43, of Raven Avenue, Tibshelf: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £992, victim services surcharge £396, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Julian Schofield, 53, of Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Emre Ekici, 31, of Nottingham Road, Ripley: driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit, and without correct licence. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Kane Wilson, 30, of Warmwells Lane, Marehay: pleaded guilty to driving 38 mph in 30 mph limit, and without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £583, victim services surcharge £100, court costs £110 Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Marcus Warburton, 52, of Aston Lane, Matlock: pleaded guilty to driving 41 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £1,000, victim services surcharge £57.98, court costs £110; six points on driving record; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

David Watts, 49, of Prospect Drive, Matlock: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £266, victim services surcharge £106, court costs £90; five points on driving record.

Alfred Dajci, 30, of Main Road, Wensley: driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Paul Marsden, 56, of Yeld Close, Bakewell: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Sharron Jones, 53, of Unnamed Road, Peak Forest: pleaded guilty to driving 38 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £266, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Carl Gainer: 49, of Higher Terrace Road, Tideswell: pleaded guilty to driving 62 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Amy Cooper, 29, of Canal Street, Whaley Bridge: driving 38 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Rhiannon Frost, 25, of Scaliot Close, New Mills: pleaded guilty to driving 67 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £280, victim services surcharge £112, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Gary Jeffrey, 27, of Vernon Street, Ilkeston: admitted failure to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Ordered to pay fine of £80, court costs £60.

Damien Oldsworth, 39, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston: National Probation Service application granted to extend unpaid work requirement of community order; defendant must complete 124 hours of unpaid work by January 11, 2024.

Kevin Setchwell, 56, of Springfield Gardens, Ilkeston: admitted failure to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order following conviction for failing to provide breath sample after attempting to drive vehicle. Suspension period for 12 weeks imprisonment sentence extended from 12 to 18 months; ordered to pay costs of £60.

Thomas Morgan, 28, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston: admitted breach of supervision requirements following release from prison. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60 via benefit deductions.

Daniel King, 35, of Frederick Avenue, Ilkeston: pleaded guilty to driving 51 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £400, victim services surcharge £160, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Emma Woodcock, 54, of Warwick Gardens, Belper: pleaded guilty to driving 38 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £147, victim services surcharge £58, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Philippa Cunningham, 62, of Holly Lane, Ambergate: pleaded guilty to speeding in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £54, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Jinmei Yang, 51, of Chapel Street, Kilburn: pleaded guilty to driving 37 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £53, victim services surcharge £21, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Samuel Boreland, 74, of Brickyard Lane, Kilburn: driving 45 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Billy Monaghan, 37, of Newlands Drive, Glossop: admitted breach of community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointment and home visit, following two convictions for attempting to use mobile phone to record images beneath clothing of victim for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification. Suspended sentences implemented totalling 24 weeks imprisonment.

Philip Healey, 53, of Newshaw Lane, Glossop: driving 41 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £142, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Alan Wood, 73, of Dinting Road, Glossop: pleaded guilty to driving 50 mph in 40 mph limit. Odered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Charles Bowyer, 58, of Simmondley Lane, Glossop: two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling £1,320, victim services surcharge £528, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Paul Duffy, 62, of Town Lane, Glossop: pleaded guilty to driving 79 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £398, victim services surcharge £159, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Phil Whiteman, 28, of The Rises, Glossop: pleaded guilty to driving at 41 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £184, victim services surcharge £73, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Archford Gondora, 41, of Ward Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to using words or behaviour amounting to a threat of unlawful violence; admitted breach of community order by committing further offence following previous conviction for same offence. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 180 hours within the next twelve months; ordered to pay compensation of £50, victim services surcharge £114, court costs £85.

Michael Dove, 34, of Markeaton Street, Derby: non-payment of £860 fine. £20 per month to be recovered from benefit deductions.

Shaun Winfield, 38, of Sidney Street, Derby: non-payment of £5,934.24 fine. Committed to custody for six months suspended; and repay £100 per week.

Mukeshkumar Patel, 46, of Magellan Way, Derby: speeding in a 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Dariusz Zieman, 43, of London Road, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Saul Romanescu, 25, of Brighton Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £400, victim services surcharge £160, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Michael Walsh, 46, of St Swithins Close, Derby: driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Vasile Dobrin, 23, of Stanton Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to unauthorised disposal of controlled waste. Discharged conditionally for 12 months; ordered to pay victim services surcharge £22, court costs £268.20.

Bondas Nechita, 36, of Riddings Street, Derby: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

David Maposa, 45, of Carlyle Street, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Lauren Sampson, 35, of Sinfin Avenue, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Andrew Hurt, 39, of Uttoxeter New Road, Derby: driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Richard Pope, 52, of Amesbury Lane, Derby: failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Suhayl Khan Javed, 23, of Valley Road, Derby: two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fines totalling £1,320, victim services surcharge £528, court costs £90; six points on driving record; disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Mandip Lehal, 48, of Welney Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 52 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £461, victim services surcharge £46, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Maria Harrison, 44, of Mortimer Street, Derby: admitted breach of community order by failing to attend probation appointments. Compliance date extended to March 6, 2024. Ordered to pay fine of £50, court costs £60.

Itai Nyamatore, 68, of Wilson Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to two counts of driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £252, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; three points on driving record.

Jordan Smith, 30, of Cardigan Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Ordered to pay fine of £320, victim services surcharge £34, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Alisina Sadigi, 20, of Midland Hotel, Derby: pleaded guilty to two counts of interfering with vehicle with intention of theft, and failing to surrender to court while on bail. Ordered to pay fine of £40, victim services surcharge £16; one day’s custody deemed as time served.

Stuart Greig,42, of Whinbush Avenue, Derby: non-payment of fines totalling £2,726. Committed to custody for 45 days suspended; ordered to repay £60 per month.

Ryan Moon, 24, of Packington Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention; admitted breach of conditional discharge terms for possession of cocaine. Ordered to pay fine of £307, victim services surcharge £123, court costs £110; six points on driving record.

Rene Kurecaj, 18, of Back Sitwell Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £120, victim services surcharge £48, court costs £110; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Erik Sivak, 29, of Hutton Street, Derby: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Joshua Satchwell, 20, of Middlefield Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 87 mph in 70 mph limit, and on unroadworthy tyre. Ordered to pay fine of £166, victim services surcharge £66, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Yawar Abbas Syed, 68, of Isleworth Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £46, victim services surcharge £18, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Jeanclaude Tshibangu, 42, of South Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence, third party insurance or MOT certificate. Ordered to pay fine of £373, victim services surcharge £149, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Silviu Ciprian Vaduva, 28, of Warren Street, Derby: driving 44 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Kayleigh Walker, 31, of Brindley Walk, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 43 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £293, victim services surcharge £117, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Darren Yates, 51, of Nightingale Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £200, victim services surcharge £80, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Marius Ailincai, 32, of Dale Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to using mobile phone while driving. Ordered to pay fine of £84, victim services surcharge £33, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Paul Barford, 70, of Duffield Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 58 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £93, victim services surcharge £37, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Razvan-Ionut Bita, 35, of Upper Dale Road, Derby: driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Halni Chabbah, 26, of Commerce Street, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 40 mph in 30 mph limit, and without correct licence. Ordered to pay fine of £180, victim services surcharge £72, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

David Elliott, 56, of Station Road, Derby: failed to to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Robert Gazik, 52, of Uttoxeter Old Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 57 mph in 40 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £80, victim services surcharge £32, court costs £90; four points on driving record.

Amit Ginday, 30, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 90 mph in 70 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £77, victim services surcharge £30, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Kimberley Griffiths, 31, of Linstock Way, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 40 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £150, victim services surcharge £60, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Ellie Hamson, 25, of Wingfield Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving 36 mph in 30 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £92, victim services surcharge £36, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

John Hamson, 76, of Alum Close, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £277, victim services surcharge £110, court costs £90; eight points on driving record.

Muhammad Javid, 35, of Holmes Street, Derby: driving without MOT certificate and on unroadworthy tyres. Ordered to pay fine of £440, victim services surcharge £176, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

James Lawrenson 34, of Shenington Way, Derby: driving 60 mph in 50 mph limit. Ordered to pay fine of £220, victim services surcharge £88, court costs £90; three points on driving record.

Jit Mahal, 44, of Beeston Drive, Derby: pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £414, victim services surcharge £165, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Usman Ali, 23, of Balfour Road, Derby: driving without seatbelt or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Alberto Chirita, 25, of Mansfield Road, Derby: driving without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £600, victim services surcharge £60, court costs £90; six points on driving record.

Jan Gano, 25, of Princes Street, Derby: driging without correct licence or third party insurance. Ordered to pay fine of £660, victim services surcharge £264, court costs £90; disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.