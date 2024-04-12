Police make three arrests after armed officers and dog unit called to burglary in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, April 11, officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Derbyshire Police Dog Section were called to reports of a burglary in Ilkeston.

A dog section spokesperson said: “Disturbed by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, they start to give it legs over fences and run out of luck – and into Police Dog Stark and local officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...