Police make three arrests after armed officers and dog unit called to burglary in Derbyshire town
Three people were arrested in a Derbyshire town after armed police and a dog unit responded to reports of a burglary.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, April 11, officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Derbyshire Police Dog Section were called to reports of a burglary in Ilkeston.
A dog section spokesperson said: “Disturbed by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, they start to give it legs over fences and run out of luck – and into Police Dog Stark and local officers.
“The fur missile convinces them the game is up. Three in the cells and a bag of burgling tackle found in nearby gardens.”