Police make three arrests after armed officers and dog unit called to burglary in Derbyshire town

Three people were arrested in a Derbyshire town after armed police and a dog unit responded to reports of a burglary.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:20 BST
On Thursday, April 11, officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Derbyshire Police Dog Section were called to reports of a burglary in Ilkeston.

A dog section spokesperson said: “Disturbed by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit, they start to give it legs over fences and run out of luck – and into Police Dog Stark and local officers.

“The fur missile convinces them the game is up. Three in the cells and a bag of burgling tackle found in nearby gardens.”