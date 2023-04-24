News you can trust since 1855
Police make three arrests after alleged theft from charity in Derbyshire town

Officers took three women into custody this weekend after a reported theft from a charity in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday, April 23, officers from the Ripley and Belper Safer Neighbourhood Teams arrested three women in Ripley – on suspicion of theft from a local charity.

The arrests followed reports of an incident from a concerned member of the public.

A total of three women were brought into custody.A total of three women were brought into custody.
Enquiries into the alleged theft, assisted by this resident, are currently ongoing.