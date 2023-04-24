News you can trust since 1855
Appeal after man threatened with knife and robbed in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted and threatened with a knife during a robbery.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Apr 2023, 07:15 BST- 1 min read

The robbery occurred in Sunnydale Park in Littleover at around 11 pm on Wednesday, April 5.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking through the park when he was approached by two men wearing masks and hoods who demanded he handed over his bag.

One of the men then punched the victim in the stomach before he was racially abused and threatened with a knife. The two men then stole the victim’s bag before running off.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted and threatened with a knife during a robbery in Littleover.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone who could help is urged to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*206489:

Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.