Police make series of arrests in Chesterfield town centre after officers target shoplifters
Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have worked to target shoplifters as part of retail crime week.
A team spokesperson said: “We have been working with shops throughout Chesterfield on preventing and dealing with crimes.
“We have made a few arrests in relation to shoplifting, as we have had plain-clothed officers and uniformed officers patrolling the shops.”