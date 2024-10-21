Police make series of arrests in Chesterfield town centre after officers target shoplifters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A clampdown on town centre shoplifters has seen a number of arrests made in Chesterfield over the last seven days.

Officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team have worked to target shoplifters as part of retail crime week.

A team spokesperson said: “We have been working with shops throughout Chesterfield on preventing and dealing with crimes.

“We have made a few arrests in relation to shoplifting, as we have had plain-clothed officers and uniformed officers patrolling the shops.”