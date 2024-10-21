Police launch investigation after man seen wielding machete in Derbyshire town centre following incident
Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that took place on Godfrey Street, Heanor – at 1.50pm on October 10.
A team spokesperson said: “It was reported that a male was seen running from the area with a machete, following a disturbance in the street.
“We are releasing these images of two males that we would like to speak with in connection with the incident, as they may have information which could help our investigation.”
If you recognise the men pictured, or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000624870:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.