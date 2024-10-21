Police launch investigation after man seen wielding machete in Derbyshire town centre following incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation is underway after a man was spotted running through a Derbyshire town centre with a machete.

Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that took place on Godfrey Street, Heanor – at 1.50pm on October 10.

A team spokesperson said: “It was reported that a male was seen running from the area with a machete, following a disturbance in the street.

“We are releasing these images of two males that we would like to speak with in connection with the incident, as they may have information which could help our investigation.”

These are the people that officers wish to trace.

If you recognise the men pictured, or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000624870:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.