Police launch investigation after man seen wielding machete in Derbyshire town centre following incident

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An investigation is underway after a man was spotted running through a Derbyshire town centre with a machete.

Officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that took place on Godfrey Street, Heanor – at 1.50pm on October 10.

A team spokesperson said: “It was reported that a male was seen running from the area with a machete, following a disturbance in the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are releasing these images of two males that we would like to speak with in connection with the incident, as they may have information which could help our investigation.”

These are the people that officers wish to trace.These are the people that officers wish to trace.
These are the people that officers wish to trace.

READ THIS: Derbyshire Police appeal after body found at reservoir

If you recognise the men pictured, or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000624870:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice