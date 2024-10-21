Derbyshire Police appeal after body found at reservoir

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 21st Oct 2024, 07:36 GMT
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 09:43 GMT
Derbyshire Police are appealing for an American tourist to come forward after he found a man, who was later pronounced dead, at Derwent Reservoir

The man, who was in his 40s, was found at the car park close to the Upper Derwent Visitor Centre shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday, October 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been made aware.

The tourist left the scene before officers arrived and they are keen to speak to him as a witness. Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

If you are the American tourist, or know who he is, you can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 849-191024:

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace an American tourist
  • Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101
