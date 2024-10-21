Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are appealing for an American tourist to come forward after he found a man, who was later pronounced dead, at Derwent Reservoir

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who was in his 40s, was found at the car park close to the Upper Derwent Visitor Centre shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday, October 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been made aware.

The tourist left the scene before officers arrived and they are keen to speak to him as a witness. Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are the American tourist, or know who he is, you can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 849-191024:

Derbyshire Police are trying to trace an American tourist

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101