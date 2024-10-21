Derbyshire Police appeal after body found at reservoir
The man, who was in his 40s, was found at the car park close to the Upper Derwent Visitor Centre shortly before 4.30pm on Saturday, October 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been made aware.
The tourist left the scene before officers arrived and they are keen to speak to him as a witness. Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
If you are the American tourist, or know who he is, you can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 849-191024:
- Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Phone – call on 101
