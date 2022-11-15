Police make more than 50 arrests across Derbyshire during dedicated operation to tackle criminals targeting businesses

Between October 17 and 24, the National Business Crime Centre spearheaded a series of operations across the country. In Derbyshire, officers proactively targeted outstanding business crime suspects to ensure that they were dealt with.

A total of 53 people were arrested for a variety of crimes which included those that directly affect businesses, including shoplifting, harassment of staff, criminal damage, burglary, and theft.

A total of 32 people also attended voluntary police interviews. Seven people were subsequently charged and a further 13 were charged and remanded to appear at court or recalled to prison.

53 arrests were made across Derbyshire.

Five people received court summons and a number were dealt with by way of restorative justice, or are currently pending further enquiries.

Officers also spent time engaging with local businesses, retailers, and the wider community to raise awareness of business crime and offer prevention advice.

Inspector Leanne Craig, who leads on partnerships, prevention and collaboration for Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “We know that crime against a business can take many forms: from shoplifting and people not paying in restaurants, to staff theft and burglary. It also includes aggressive, abusive, or violent behaviour against retail workers.

“We know many incidents go unreported and we’re in support of this week of action to encourage retailers to report to us where they can. This is particularly important in the run up to the festive season when retailers and restaurants will be at their busiest.

“Offences such as shoplifting, harassment and criminal damage can have a very real effect on the businesses they target and the communities they serve – in particular in cases of small, independent businesses.

“The work officers in Derbyshire have put in during this week has ensured that those targeting businesses have been duly dealt with and has empowered retailers to speak with local authorities about any concerns.”