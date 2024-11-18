Police make arrest after Derbyshire drugs raid uncovers “substantial cannabis cultivation”

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:33 GMT
Police carried out a drugs raid at a property in Derbyshire – arresting an individual after a “substantial cannabis cultivation” was discovered.

On Friday, November 15, Derbyshire Police executed a drug warrant at an address in Creswell.

A force spokesperson said that officers “discovered a substantial cannabis cultivation at the location, including various stages of growth and a large quantity ready for distribution.

“A person was promptly detained, arrested and transported to police custody during the initial property search.

A person was taken into custody following the raid.A person was taken into custody following the raid.
“Officers secured the premises and awaited the arrival of National Grid to ensure safety before removing the plants and equipment. A thorough forensic examination and subsequent evaluation by a drug expert were conducted, enabling officers to interview the individual and prepare the case file for submission to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Despite encountering challenges during the day, the great efforts of all officers involved resulted in the person being remanded into prison.”

