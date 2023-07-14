Jason Steven Goodall, of St Lawrence Avenue in Bolsover, was a passenger in the back of a white Mazda 3 when it left the road and collided with a tree in Mansfield Road, Clowne.

The crash occurred just after 12.10am on Saturday, July 8, and the 38-year-old died at the scene. Jason’s wife Louise was also in the car and was taken to hospital.

A man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Jason‘s family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Rich, Jason’s brother, said that Jason was “quite a big character, the life and soul of a party. Always the last person standing at a party and the guy that bar staff eventually had to shoo out - not because he was drunk, he very rarely drank - but just because wanted to make sure it kept going and make the most of those happy moments.

“Jay was always doing something for his kids. They loved dance and go-karting and he would do anything to make things possible for them. He’s extended his house to such a degree just to get a dance room for his kids.

“He has always been known for being such a genuine, nice guy – an incredible family man – and he would do anything for anyone. He was always there and (his death has) been so hard for a lot of people to process because he was always the person to help anyone out.”

Anyone who saw what happened, or those with either CCTV or dashcam footage, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*420073:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

