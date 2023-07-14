Throughout June, Derbyshire Police worked alongside all 43 police forces across England and Wales as part of Operation Mille – a campaign to target cannabis grows and arrest those behind them.

In Derbyshire, 25 searches of buildings and properties were carried out across Derby, Chesterfield, Ripley, Shirebrook, Heanor, Bolsover, Swadlincote and others.

In total, 4,773 cannabis plants were recovered, with the largest grow in a commercial unit on Nottingham Road at Ilkeston where 655 plants were found.

The largest grow uncovered by officers was located in a commercial unit on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.

Nineteen people were arrested in connection with the searches, and four people were charged.

Arben Duka, 46, of Lime Close in Pinxton was one of those charged. He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, June 8 for one count of production of cannabis at a property on Wilson Street in Pinxton. Duka was jailed for 12 months and the plants were destroyed.

As part of the operation, two men were referred to the National Referral Mechanism, which provides safeguarding and support for victims of modern slavery through a multi-agency approach.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Eaton said: “While Operation Mille has ended, our officers are continuing their work to target illegal cannabis grows, and to disrupt and take action against those behind them.

Officers made a total of 19 arrests following the raids.

“The illegal production of cannabis is sometimes seen as low-level but it’s important to remember that it is often run by serious organised crime groups who exploit vulnerable people. They also usually involve a vast amount of electrical equipment to provide lighting and heating, which can cause a real safety risk to others in the neighbourhood.

“It’s clear that those behind the grows have little thought for the safety and welfare of others, and by going after those involved in cannabis production, we are able to disrupt their activities and take positive action to help prevent the potential for associated crimes such as exploitation, violence and anti-social behaviour.”

There are some key signs a property could be being used to grow cannabis, including:

Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.

Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.

Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.

Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling, sometimes leading to street lighting. High electricity bills could also be an indicator

A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sickly aroma and noise from fans.

Lots of work or deliveries of equipment to an address, particularly those associated with growing plants indoors without soil such as heaters and lighting.

An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers, and compost.

Any information can be reported to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101