Police make 13 arrests for series of violent incidents as anti-social behaviour rises in Chesterfield town centre
The battle against anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield has raged on in recent weeks – with a number of arrests following several violent incidents.
Over the last three months, officers have reported a spike in youth anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre – impacting workers and visitors.
A Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “A dispersal order has been utilised on three occasions and 13 individuals have been arrested for a variety of reasons – including assault on a police officer and several violent incidents.
“We have visited over 50 individuals who have been involved in anti-social behaviour in the town centre and issued both anti-social behaviour warnings and community protection warnings in the presence of their parents.
READ THIS: Police urge public to help them locate man after bouncer attacked outside nightclub in Derbyshire town
“We will continue to patrol the town centre area daily and robustly police this issue.”