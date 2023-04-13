Police make 13 arrests for series of violent incidents as anti-social behaviour rises in Chesterfield town centre

Over the last three months, officers have reported a spike in youth anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre – impacting workers and visitors.

A Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “A dispersal order has been utilised on three occasions and 13 individuals have been arrested for a variety of reasons – including assault on a police officer and several violent incidents.

“We have visited over 50 individuals who have been involved in anti-social behaviour in the town centre and issued both anti-social behaviour warnings and community protection warnings in the presence of their parents.

Anti-social behaviour has continued to rise in the town centre.