Police launch witness appeal after motorbike and helmet stolen outside Derbyshire shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike and helmet were stolen outside a shop in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:33 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:39 am

The motorbike was parked outside Up-town tanning shop in Derby Road, Heanor, when the theft occurred at around 11.40pm on Saturday, July 2.

A group of men wearing dark clothing were seen pushing the motorbike down towards High Street and then onto Midland Road.

It has since been found in the woodland behind the park in Berle Avenue, however the helmet is yet to be located.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorbike and helmet were stolen outside a shop in Heanor

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or anyone who has CCTV footage in the areas mentioned above who may have captured it.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the theft, should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 22*382533.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by completing an online contact form via www.derbyshire.police.uk/.

