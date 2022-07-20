Armed units arrest Derbyshire man who stole van whilst its owner was using recycling bin

On Wednesday, July 20, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit were called to reports that a van had been stolen from Long Eaton.

The thief was able to gain access to the van while its owner was using some recycling bins – sparking a chase involving armed police units.

He was pursued into Leicestershire, and was eventually stopped in Burbage – a village between Leicester and Coventry.

Officers were able to bring the thief into custody.