Armed units arrest Derbyshire man who stole van whilst its owner was using recycling bin

On Wednesday, July 20, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit were called to reports that a van had been stolen from Long Eaton.
The thief was able to gain access to the van while its owner was using some recycling bins – sparking a chase involving armed police units.
He was pursued into Leicestershire, and was eventually stopped in Burbage – a village between Leicester and Coventry.
The man was arrested and the van was recovered – with Leicestershire Police assisting their Derbyshire counterparts to bring the thief into custody.