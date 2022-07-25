Police launch witness appeal after assault outside Chesterfield convenience store

The incident happened outside One Stop on Highfield Road, Newbold, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday, June 26.
A man in his 20s was assaulted, leaving him with an injuries to his face.
Officers have now released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to who were in the area at the time of incident and may be able to help with their investigation.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting incident 22000367891.
