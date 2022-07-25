Police launch witness appeal after assault outside Chesterfield convenience store

The incident happened outside One Stop on Highfield Road, Newbold, between 9.30pm and 10pm on Sunday, June 26.

A man in his 20s was assaulted, leaving him with an injuries to his face.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to who were in the area at the time of incident and may be able to help with their investigation.

Officers are keen to speak to the two people in these images who were in the area at the time of assault in Newbold

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting incident 22000367891.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – Visit the force website where there are several crime reporting tools or complete the online contact form.