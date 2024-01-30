News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police launch investigation into spate of graffiti in Derbyshire town – and call for witnesses to come forward

Officers are investigating the appearance of graffiti at two locations across a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team is currently investigating an incident that saw graffiti daubed under the flyover near Gosforth Drive, along with the underpass at Gosforth Lane.

An SNT spokesperson said: “As this location is close to lots of footpaths, we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen this happen. Unfortunately we have not been given a time scale for this.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: “Totally unacceptable” – police stop driver speeding at over 100mph along M1 in Derbyshire

Most Popular
This is one example of the graffiti left in Dronfield.This is one example of the graffiti left in Dronfield.
This is one example of the graffiti left in Dronfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*56166:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

Email - [email protected]

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.