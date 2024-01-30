Police launch investigation into spate of graffiti in Derbyshire town – and call for witnesses to come forward
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team is currently investigating an incident that saw graffiti daubed under the flyover near Gosforth Drive, along with the underpass at Gosforth Lane.
An SNT spokesperson said: “As this location is close to lots of footpaths, we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen this happen. Unfortunately we have not been given a time scale for this.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*56166:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
Email - [email protected]
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.