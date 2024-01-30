Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team is currently investigating an incident that saw graffiti daubed under the flyover near Gosforth Drive, along with the underpass at Gosforth Lane.

An SNT spokesperson said: “As this location is close to lots of footpaths, we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen this happen. Unfortunately we have not been given a time scale for this.”

This is one example of the graffiti left in Dronfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*56166:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101