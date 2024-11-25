Police launch investigation into series of thefts from Tesco and Asda stores in Derbyshire town

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of shop thefts across the town.

The incidents occurred at the Tesco supermarket on Rutland Street and the Asda store at Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam.

A team spokesperson said: “We believe the people shown in these images may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise them or have any information which could help us trace them?”

If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting the reference number attached to the relevant picture:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Tesco, Rutland Street Image one - Tesco, Rutland Street - reference number 24*675504. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Tesco, Rutland Street Image two - Tesco Rutland Street - reference number 24*664202. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales