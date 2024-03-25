Police launch investigation into reports of theft by gang of youths in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of a bike being stolen by a group of young people at Moonpenny Park.
The incident happened towards the steps at the bottom part of the field, between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Friday, March 22.
If anyone has any information or knows the location of the bike, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*171016 – or email [email protected].
The force can be contacted using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.