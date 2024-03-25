Police launch investigation into reports of theft by gang of youths in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of a bike being stolen by a group of young people at Moonpenny Park.

The incident happened towards the steps at the bottom part of the field, between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Friday, March 22.

If anyone has any information or knows the location of the bike, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*171016 – or email [email protected].

The force can be contacted using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101