Police launch investigation into reports of theft by gang of youths in Derbyshire town

Officers are investigating reports of a theft involving a gang of youths – which took place in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:25 GMT
The Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of a bike being stolen by a group of young people at Moonpenny Park.

The incident happened towards the steps at the bottom part of the field, between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on Friday, March 22.

If anyone has any information or knows the location of the bike, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*171016 – or email [email protected].

The incident occurred in Dronfield on Friday evening.The incident occurred in Dronfield on Friday evening.
The force can be contacted using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.